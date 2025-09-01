News
Star Online Report
Mon Sep 1, 2025 09:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 09:10 PM

Any attempt to disrupt Ducsu polls will face stern consequences: DMP chief

Authorities ready to ensure security and smooth conduct of Dhaka University polls
DMP commissioner Sazzat Ali
SM Sazzat Ali. File photo

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali has warned that stern action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election.

According to a press release issued by DMP, the commissioner made the remarks during a coordination meeting on security and traffic management ahead of the Ducsu Election 2025, held at DMP headquarters.

"We are fully prepared to extend all-out cooperation in line with the directives of the Election Commission for the Ducsu polls. Anyone trying to sabotage the election will face strict legal consequences," he said.

At the meeting, Joint Commissioner (Operations) Mohammad Shahidullah presented the security plan for the Dhaka University campus during the polls.

