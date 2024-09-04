ACC seeks info on 38 officials from 10 Bangladeshi embassies abroad

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has requested information of 38 officials and employees from Bangladeshi embassies in 10 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, over allegations of corruption brought against them.

The allegations also include misuse of power, embezzlement, and causing financial losses to the government.

A letter was sent to the offices of embassies and high commissions from the ACC's Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1, yesterday, according to an official from the commission.

The letter mentioned that investigations are ongoing over the allegations of irregularities and corruption involving ambassadors, heads of chancery or chief consular officers, ministry secretaries, and other specific officials and employees working in Bangladeshi embassies or high commissions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, Dubai, Italy, Switzerland, and the Philippines.

The letter requests that the current workplace, designation, permanent address, and current address of these officials be provided by September 10.

Additionally, the ACC has also requested information on the officials' previous workplaces, branches they were responsible for, and their designations during the fiscal year 2016-17.