Customs official acquired Tk 6.43cr properties in 8yrs

Show ACC papers; he ‘grossly underreported’ assets value

In just eight years, Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque bought properties that, on paper, cost him over Tk 6.43 crore.

According to an Anti-Corruption Commission report, Enamul bought real estate, flats, large commercial spaces in buildings, and built a nine-storey building while working as a joint commissioner and commissioner of Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate in Chattogram and Rangpur from 2013 to 2020.

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered confiscation of his properties worth over Tk 6.51 crore. Investigators believe Enamul grossly underreported the price of the properties when he bought them.

Citing the deeds, the court order says Enamul bought six katha of land in Bashundhara Residential Area in 1999 for Tk 61,000.

He later built a nine-storey building with 3,200 square feet floors on the land at G Block, considered one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in the city.

According to an ACC report submitted to the court, Enamul in 2017 purchased the 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors and three car park spaces in Aftab Tower on Ring Road for Tk 2.14 crore.

The floors -- 4,000 square feet each -- are rented out to different commercial entities.

In 2020, Enamul bought the 2nd and 4th floors of Sara Sandhani Life Tower at Mohammadpur Housing Society and eight car parks for Tk 2.35 crore. The two floors -- over 10,965 square feet in total -- are used as commercial spaces.

In 2015, Enamul bought two flats at Bhuiya Trade Centre in Kakrail: a 1,900 square feet one on the 1st floor and another 3,800 square feet one on the 5th. The record shows he paid just about Tk 2.08 crore for both.

In 2014, he bought an 1,835 square feet flat at Iris Noorjehan building in Kakrail for Tk 51.29 lakh. In the previous year, he purchased another 1,170 square feet flat at the same building for Tk 28.3 lakh.

In 2019, he bought a 2,428.81 square feet flat in Glydia Shahida building in Banani for Tk 72 lakh.

In 2020, he purchased a four-katha plot in the Badda area for Tk 14.55 lakh and in 2008, a 33-decimal one in Khilkhet for Tk 7.84 lakh.

Enamul also owns a five-katha plot in Chandana, Gazipur. He informed the court that the land worth Tk 62.4 lakh was a gift from someone.

The ACC started investigating Enamul in November 2022. In July last year, it sued him for acquiring assets worth Tk 9.76 crore through questionable means.

ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol told the court on Thursday that the properties should be seized immediately.

Since September 5 last year, Enamul has been the customs and VAT commissioner in Sylhet.