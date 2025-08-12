BSF hands over 14 Bangladeshis through Thakurgaon border

Among the detained were four women and four children

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over 14 Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after a flag meeting.

The meeting was held around 11:30am along the Dangaon border in Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila, said said Lt Col Tajir Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB 50 Battalion of Thakurgaon.

Earlier today, members of Quaderganj camp of BSF 87 Battalion rounded them up around 2:00am, about 900 yards inside Indian territory along the Betna border, while entering India.

Among the returnees were six men, four women, and four children, all hailing from Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila.

Later in the afternoon, BGB Nayeb Subedar of Betna border outpost Md Abdul Motaleb filed a case with the Haripur Police Station under the Passport Act, 1920.

Process was underway to produced them before a Thakurgaon court, said Jakaria Mandal, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police Station.