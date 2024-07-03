Illegal assets: ACC sues Rajuk director, his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today filed two cases against Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) Director Mubarak Hossain.

His wife Shahana Parveen was made the main accused in one of the cases, filed under Section 109 of the Penal Code, with Mubarak named as second accused. The other case was filed under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004 against Mubarak. Asif Al Mahmud, the agency's assistant director of Dhaka Integrated District Office, filed the cases, ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam told The Daily Star.

In the statement of assets submitted by Mubarak, the ACC found evidence of acquisition of assets inconsistent with his income of Tk 41.46 lakh, according to the case statement.

On the other hand, although Shahana is a homemaker, there is evidence of non-income assets of Tk 1.58 crore in her name.

The ACC said the property was acquired with her husband's ill-gotten gains, which is why Shahana was the main accused and her husband the second accused in this case filed over helping to acquire illegal wealth.