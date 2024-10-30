ACC chairman, 2 commissioners quit their jobs

Chairman and two commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission resigned yesterday.

ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah, commissioners Asia Khatoon and Zahirul Haque stepped down, citing personal reasons, said sources of the anti-graft body.

This development came roughly a month after the interim government formed the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission, led by Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman.

The commission has been tasked with proposing essential reforms to enhance the effectiveness, independence, and impartiality of the ACC.

According to section 10 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004, the commission members submit their resignation letters to the president through the Cabinet Division, Aktarul Islam, ACC deputy director and public relations officer, told journalists.

Under the ACC Act, any member wishing to resign must submit a letter of resignation to the president at least one month in advance.

The resignations of the Moinuddin-led commission have raised a question about how the commission will function until the reform commission submits its report.

There had been allegations against the commission that it failed to hold politically influential people involved in money laundering and corruption accountable.

Contacted, Iftekharuzzaman, chief of the ACC Reform Commission, acknowledged the challenge ACC would face following the resignations.

"But this was expected. It was widely recognised that the Moinuddin-led commission failed to work independently, and there was no hope for future independence under the leadership of the commission."

When asked how the activities of the ACC could be managed in the meantime, Iftekharuzzaman said the government could appoint a widely accepted, politically unaffiliated, and capable chairman temporarily to deal with the situation.

"The government can also choose to wait for the report from the ACC Reform Commission."

Asked about the deadline for the report, the TIB boss said they would submit it within the three-month stipulated time.

Moydul Islam, who served as the ACC director general from 2015 to 2019, told this newspaper that the ACC cannot undertake crucial tasks like investigating allegations, filing cases or charge sheets, without a full commission.

"Therefore, the resignation letters need to be accepted soon, and an acceptable chairman and commissioners should be appointed within 30 days or before to fill the vacuum left by the resignations."

Before resigning, the three performed their official duties in the morning.

They were scheduled to meet the ACC Reform Commission at 3:00pm, but news broke around 1:00pm that the meeting had been postponed.

Sources said they submitted their resignation letters and left the ACC Segunbagicha headquarters around 2:30pm yesterday.

On March 3, 2021, Moinuddin was appointed ACC chairman and Jahurul commissioner (investigation). Asia Khatoon joined the anti-graft body as commissioner (inquiry) a year and a half later.