Transport leaders call off proposed Aug 12 strike

Photo: Anisur Rahman/File

Transport owners and workers today decided to withdraw their proposed 72 hours strike from August 12 after a "fruitful meeting " with the government.

Humayun Kabir, general secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, made the announcement after a meeting at Bidyut Bhaban with Road Transport and Bridges Adviser in the chair.

Earlier, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association warned of a 72-hour transport strike across the country from August 12 if their eight-point demands are not met.

This was announced at a representative meeting of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners-Workers Coordination Council at the Jashore District Workers Union on August 8.

