Obaidul Quader refuses to take blame for rundown buses in the capital

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that he sees no negligence on the part of the government for the continuing operation of rundown buses in the capital.

"Should I paint the vehicles?" Quader said when his attention was drawn to the rundown buses in the capital.

Quader, who has been at the helm of the ministry for over 12 years, was speaking at a programme organised for inaugurating the exit ramp of the expressway at the FDC Gate near Karwan Bazar today.

When a reporter asked him what steps they have taken to reduce traffic congestion during Ramadan, he did not give a direct answer.

He said it takes only one to two hours to roam around the entire Dhaka City after Iftar.

However, he said, during Eid seasons, traffic congestion is a common phenomenon.

"We are aware of it and have to accept it for the time being. Besides, our full plan [regarding reducing jam] has not been implemented," he added.

The minister said metro rail is saving people's time and money.

"The service has started to provide relief [to commuters]," he said, suggesting that the benefit of the service will become more evident in the coming days.

When a reporter said rundown buses are still operating in the city streets, he said the issue is persisting despite efforts by the government.

"But where is the negligence from the government side here? Should I paint the vehicle?" he questioned.

He said the issue of rundown vehicles is nothing new.

If the government moves to take action against these vehicles, the journalist will be the first ones to react and raise issues of lack of public transport and people's suffering, he added.

"We can stop the operation of the vehicles, but, till now, we don't have replacements for those. What would be the benefit if I stop those without giving replacement?" he said.

When another reporter asked him why he couldn't find a way to replace the vehicles even after remaining at the helm for over 12 years, the minister did not give a direct answer.

"Padma Bridge was built [during my tenure]. Elevated Express from the airport to Farmgate was built. Metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel was built…aren't we doing enough?" he said.

He said so many flyovers, four-lane roads were built. "Why you are bringing false accusations? Which other ministry can match the work of this ministry regarding mega projects in the last 12 years?" he asked.