Record Tk 4.9cr toll collected at Padma Bridge in 24 hrs

The Padma Bridge authorities have collected Tk 4,89,94,700 in tolls in 24 hours till midnight last night, the highest daily tally since the structure opened to traffic on June 26, 2022.

A total of 45,204 vehicles crossed the bridge during the period, reports our Munshiganj correspondent citing the bridge authorities.

Today is the first day of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On June 28 last year, the authorities collected Tk 4,60,53,300 from 43,137 vehicles, on the first day of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays -- the previous highest tally.

Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, said they have so far collected Tk 1,454.14 crore in tolls from vehicles that used the bridge till Tuesday.