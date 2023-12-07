Transport
Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 05:11 PM

Metro rail: Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations to open Dec 13

Star Digital Report
Dhaka Metro rail transported 3.35 lakh commuters since opening
Representational image

The Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations of the metro rail service will open for public on December 13.

The duration of services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section will remain same.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told reporters of the development today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 28 last year inaugurated the country's first-ever metro rail and it was opened to public the following day.

