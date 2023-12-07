Metro rail: Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations to open Dec 13

The Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations of the metro rail service will open for public on December 13.

The duration of services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section will remain same.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told reporters of the development today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 28 last year inaugurated the country's first-ever metro rail and it was opened to public the following day.