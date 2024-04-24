Eid special train on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route derails, rail service remains normal

An Eid special train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar derailed in Dulahazara in Cox's Bazar this morning.

No casualty was reported in the derailment.

Rail communication on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route remains normal through an alternative rail line, according to railway authorities.

Photo: Collected

Another train, the Cox's Bazar Express, left Chattogram's railway station on time at 12:30pm, said Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar Railway Station.

A team has already left from Chattogram to salvage the derailed train, he said.

He also said, "The Eid special train left Chattogram for Cox's Bazar around 7:00am but derailed with a loud noise at Dulahazara Junction of Chakaria upazila around 9:40am".

The rail service on the route will be normal only after the rescue train will work on the line, he informed.

Sayantan Bhattacharya, Eid special train passenger, said, "I was returning to my home in Cox's Bazar by this train from Chattogram. All the passengers are returning by bus. So, I also came back to Cox's Bazar by bus."