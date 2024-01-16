Transport
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 05:20 PM

Dhaka Elevated Expressway to be completed this year: Quader

Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Toll collection tops Tk 5 crore in three weeks
Vehicles plying the long-awaited Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it was opened to the public from 6:00am on September 3, 2023. The photo was taken near the Kakoli intersection on Airport Road. Photo: Prabir Das

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today announced that the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway is set to be completed within this year.

Quader made the statement during a press briefing at the Setu Bhaban earlier today, signalling a major stride in the country's infrastructure network.

Quader informed that 50 percent of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's construction work has already been completed. With traffic flow already operational from the Dhaka Airport to Farmgate, the project is progressing swiftly. The remaining construction work is anticipated to be finished by 2024.

In a revelation about the Padma Bridge, Quader stated that it was generating a daily toll revenue of Tk 2 crore. The total toll collection so far has reached a substantial amount of Tk 1,252 crore. This income stream signifies the bridge's crucial role in the nation's economic activities.

Furthermore, Quader expressed optimism regarding the completion of the BRTA project in Gazipur by June of this year, marking another milestone in enhancing Bangladesh's transportation infrastructure.

Responding to queries from journalists, the general secretary of the ruling Awami League addressed political rhetoric, criticising BNP leaders for their "nonsensical" statements. He emphasised the importance of recognising and appreciating the government's efforts in national development instead of harbouring envy over the country's prosperity.

Earlier in the day, Quader engaged in discussions with officials of the Bridge Building and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority. He reviewed the progress of various projects, reflecting the government's commitment to ongoing infrastructure development across the country.

