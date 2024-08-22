Elevated expressway: Mohakhali ramp opens after a month

The authorities of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has opened the entrance ramp at Mohakhali today, over a month after the toll booth was torched during mass protests.

"We have made all necessary arrangement to open one of the five tollbooths at the ramp at 12:00pm today and will collect toll manually," Captain (retd) Hasib Hasan Khan, manager (operations and maintenance) of First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Ltd (FDEE), which operates the expressway, told The Daily Star.

He said that usually a very low number of vehicles use the ramp. So, one toll both will be okay for the operations, he said.

He however could not say when the exit ramp at the FDC gate (Karwan Bazar) would be opened as one of the pillars there was torched.

Unidentified arsonists torched the Banani toll booth on July 18 and the Mohakhali toll booth the following day amid the countrywide unrest, causing the suspension of services.

The authorities resumed operations of the expressway, except for the three ramps, from August 11. They resumed manual and limited operations of Banani ramp from August 15.