Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:45 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Elevated expressway: Mohakhali ramp opens after a month

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:07 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:45 PM
File photo of Elevated Expressway. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The authorities of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has opened the entrance ramp at Mohakhali today, over a month after the toll booth was torched during mass protests.

"We have made all necessary arrangement to open one of the five tollbooths at the ramp at 12:00pm today and will collect toll manually," Captain (retd) Hasib Hasan Khan, manager (operations and maintenance) of First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Ltd (FDEE), which operates the expressway, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said that usually a very low number of vehicles use the ramp. So, one toll both will be okay for the operations, he said.

He however could not say when the exit ramp at the FDC gate (Karwan Bazar) would be opened as one of the pillars there was torched.

Unidentified arsonists torched the Banani toll booth on July 18 and the Mohakhali toll booth the following day amid the countrywide unrest, causing the suspension of services.

The authorities resumed operations of the expressway, except for the three ramps, from August 11. They resumed manual and limited operations of Banani ramp from August 15.

Related topic:
Dhaka Elevated Expressway
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

elevated expressway closed until curfew lifted

Elevated expressway to open only after curfew is lifted

4w ago
Debate on functionality of speed cameras in Dhaka

Kafkaesque realities of traffic rule enforcement

4m ago
Dhaka’s Expressway Dream Comes True

Elevated expressway: Toll collection resumes from 3pm

1w ago
Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Toll collection tops Tk 5 crore in three weeks

Dhaka Elevated Expressway to be completed this year: Quader

7m ago
share transfer in Dhaka Elevated Expressway project

Elevated expressway: SC issues status quo on share transfer

3m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ফেনীতে লাইন তলিয়ে পূর্বাঞ্চলের সঙ্গে  রেলযোগাযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার সকাল সাড়ে ১০টার দিকে পানিতে ফেনীর ফাজিলপুর এলাকায় রেললাইনের একটি অংশ ডুবে যায়। তাছাড়া পানি তোড়ে লাইন থেকে পাথর ও মাটি সরে গেছে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রায়পুরায় দুই গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষে গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়ে নিহত ৩

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification