Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 09:46 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:15 PM

Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train tickets go on sale from tomorrow

Cox’s Bazar Railway Station. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will start selling tickets of Cox's Bazar Express, the new train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, from tomorrow.

"We will start selling tickets for December 1, 2, and 3 from 8:00am tomorrow online," Shah Alam Kiron Shishir, divisional commercial officer (Dhaka division) of BR, told The Daily Star today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11 inaugurated the newly constructed Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.

BR is scheduled to launch the intercity train on December 1.

