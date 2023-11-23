BR starts selling Dhaka-Cox's Bazar tickets

All tickets to Cox's Bazar for first three days sold out

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has started selling tickets of Cox's Bazar Express, the new train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, from this morning.

"BR is selling tickets for December 1, 2, and 3 from 8:00am in train stations and online," Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar Railway Station told The Daily Star.

"All tickets for December 1, 2, and 3 from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar have been sold while a few tickets on the Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route are still available," he said around 10:30am today.

The first train will start from Cox's Bazar at 12:40pm on December 1, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11 inaugurated the newly constructed Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.

BR is scheduled to launch the intercity train on December 1.