MSF urges govt action against vandalism, arson attacks on shrines

The Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) has called on the government to take immediate action against a series of arson attacks and incidents of vandalism across the country, including recent incidents at Lalon Anand Dham in Faridpur and shrines in Savar and Kushtia.

In a statement released yesterday, the human rights organisation condemned the attacks as deliberate and disgraceful, noting that such incidents have been occurring in various parts of the country.

The MSF cited media reports indicating that threats were made on Facebook on September 12, weeks before the September 28 vandalism and arson at Lalon Anand Dham in Bhanga upazila, Faridpur.

In the days leading up to the attack, miscreants had also damaged the site's CCTV cameras.

Similar attacks were reported at the Rashidia Darbar Sharif in Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila during a spiritual gathering, and at the shrine in the house of Sufi saint Kazi Jaber Ahmed in Savar, where around 20-25 people were injured.

The MSF believes these incidents are part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the government's reforms, particularly following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led administration.

"These acts are not isolated but planned, violating the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution," the statement read.

The MSF urged the government to safeguard free thought, democracy, communal harmony, and the safety of lives and property.

It also called for the identification and swift legal action against those responsible for undermining communal harmony.