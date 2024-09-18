‘We can’t let this govt fail’

Tarique tells BNP rally, says people to decide if new parties needed

A partial view of a BNP rally in the capital’s Nayapaltan yesterday. The party organised the event marking the International Day of Democracy. Photo: Amran Hossain

The interim government must be careful so that it does not become the reason for its failure, said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday.

"Some actions of the interim government may not be perceived as successful by everyone. But we all have to remember that the failure of this government is the failure of all of us and the failure of the pro-democratic people of Bangladesh. In no way this interim government can be allowed to fail," said Tarique in his address to a BNP rally.

The rally was organised in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office to mark the International Day of Democracy. Tarique, who has been in London since 2008, joined via video link.

"The first and foremost target of all reform activities by the interim government should be the establishment of an elected parliament and government.

"For this, we must proceed with the reform process giving priority to establishing an accountable government and parliament," he said.

"Even if someone believes that there is a need for new political parties to build a better Bangladesh, there is nothing wrong with that. Ultimately, it is the people who will make the final decision."

Yesterday's rally was scheduled to begin at 2:30pm, but the venue was packed with BNP leaders and activists by 1:00pm. Thousands of party supporters thronged Nayapaltan and its adjacent areas since morning. There were crowds on streets and alleys between Arambagh intersection and Kakrail Mosque, halting traffic.

Tarique said, "The interim government has already initiated reforms in several areas.

"Priority must be given to reforms to the Election Commission, public administration, and enhancing the competence and capabilities of law enforcement agencies."

He said after the reform process, "Bangladesh will move towards an electoral roadmap."

The son of BNP chief Khaleda Zia warned that if the government failed to prioritise its agenda, various groups may seize the opportunity to harm what the people achieved through the uprising.

"We are already seeing some signs of this."

At the rally, party supporters chanted various slogans, carried banners, festoons, placards, and portraits of top party leaders.

In his over 16-minute speech, Tarique said, "A government formed through the people's uprising, in Bangladesh or any other country, is undoubtedly a government of the people. The people have placed their trust in the interim government and will continue to do so.

"So, let us all earn the trust and love of the people through work. We should stand by the people and keep them with us."

He said the accountability of an interim government is, at some point, ensured by a parliament.

This was the second rally BNP held in the capital after Hasina was ousted on August 5.

Presiding over the rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We have been given an opportunity through the sacrifices of students and the people. We have been given a chance to establish a democratic state.

"We must keep this in mind so that we do not carelessly lose this opportunity. If anyone tries to destroy democracy, you must stand up against them.

"I urge the interim government to take action. Remnants of Hasina's fascist regime are still there within the bureaucracy, and they are conspiring. We must resist this conspiracy."

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "I want to request the interim government to swiftly arrange for a fair and impartial election."

Party standing committee member Mirza Abbas said, "A responsible individual on social media is saying that there is a need for a third party or a third power. How can a person in his position make such a statement? I would ask the person to explain this statement to the nation.

"We will give you [interim government] the necessary time, but that doesn't mean we will give you time forever…," he said.

At least 30 party leaders, including four standing committee members, addressed the rally.

Ten speakers said BNP leaders and activists had been leading the movement to oust Hasina for the last 17 years and that the two-month-long student-led movement should not claim all credit for toppling the AL regime.