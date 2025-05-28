BNP youth rally underway in Nayapaltan amid massive turnout

Thousands of activists from three associate bodies of the BNP have joined a massive rally titled "Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth" in Nayapaltan this afternoon.

The event organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal formally commenced at 3:37pm with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Prior to the official start, cultural performances had been ongoing since the morning, concluding at 3:23pm.

Since early morning, large processions of leaders and activists from the three organisations poured into Naya Paltan and surrounding areas.

A stage was set up directly opposite the BNP's central office, effectively bringing traffic to a halt on the adjacent roads.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Heavy congestion was reported in key areas, including Kakrail, Fakirapool, Shantinagar, Press Club, and Matsya Bhaban, with the crowd stretching as far as Motijheel.

Supporters, dressed in brightly coloured T-shirts and caps in green, yellow, and red, were seen chanting slogans and waving national and party flags.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Many carried portraits of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Participants travelled to Dhaka from other divisions including Sylhet, Mymensingh, and Faridpur, according to rally organisers.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Microphones were set up at key intersections to broadcast speeches and announcements from the main stage.

Organisers described the rally as more than a political programme, characterising it as part of a wider ideological campaign aimed at mobilising youth support.

Tarique is expected to address the rally virtually as the chief guest.

He is likely to outline the party's political vision, policy priorities, and strategic roadmap for the youth of Bangladesh.

Senior BNP leaders, including Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Salahuddin Ahmed, are also expected to be present at the event.