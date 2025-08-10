Victims of autocracy over 16 years ‘national heroes’: Salahuddin

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said people who were killed, blinded, or maimed during the anti-autocracy movement in the last 16 years are "national heroes."

Expressing discontent, he said that the interim government has failed to publish a full list of July-August 2024 uprising martyrs.

"The fall of fascism didn't happen in just 36 days during the student-mass uprising in July-August 2024. This staircase of blood was built through the long, bloody struggle of 16 years," said Salahuddin, in response to the chief adviser's recent statement that the martyrs of the 2024 uprising are national heroes.

He made the remarks at an event organised by the "Amra BNP Poribar" at the party chairperson's office in Dhaka's Gulshan in the evening.

Quoting rights organisations, Salahuddin said, "Until 2023, 7,188 people became victims of enforced disappearance while participating in the movement... They were subjected to extrajudicial killings, police torture, political revenge."

"According to figures provided by human rights organisations, the number of people killed in extrajudicial killings stands at 2,693... Those who became blind or disabled due to torture in police custody or other forms of abuse are national heroes."

The BNP leader said, as per the UN, "The number of martyrs in the July-August movement is more than 1,400, while in the July Declaration announced by the government, it is said to be more than 1,000."

"There is a question about the martyred list... Some other accounts say 700."

He added, "It is unfortunate that we could not prepare that list properly. Those who are in charge of the state and running the government should have been more aware of this matter."

"Since there are hospital registers and mass graves in many places, it will take some time to uncover these. Still, these initiatives should be taken, and these should be investigated," he added.

Salahuddin said that according to the UN report, more than 20,000 people were seriously injured, and according to that report, more than 500 people lost sight in both eyes.

"This count must be done, as they are still under treatment. The number of people blinded in one eye is much higher. They are all national heroes.

"We will of course do our duty for them -- at the state level, socially, and as a party," he added.