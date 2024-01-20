TIB report on polls reflects public opinion

Says BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan yesterday said the report of Transparency International Bangladesh on the 12th parliamentary election is based on facts and reflects public opinion.

He also said BNP, together with the people of the country, will restore democracy in the country by toppling the current regime through a street movement with fresh programmes.

Nazrul made the comments while talking to reporters after paying his respects to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at his Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary.

Asked about his thoughts on the ministers' comment opposing TIB's findings on polls, the BNP leader said, "Everyone is saying that the election was rigged with irregularities. So, TIB's findings are a reflection of public opinion."

Nazrul said what BNP has been saying about the election is also a reflection of public opinion.

"So, TIB did not say this [election was not fair] to please BNP. Its findings are based on fact," added Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member.

Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, led by the members of the party standing committee, paid homage to Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave and observed the occasion with various programmes yesterday.

On Wednesday, TIB described the 12th parliamentary election as a one-sided affair that was staged to appear competitive.

At a press conference, TIB also unveiled the primary findings of their study on the January 7 polls and said such an election was an "ominous sign" for the country's democracy.

Nazrul appreciated the opinions given by local and foreign organisations disapproving of the election held on January 7.

"Fairly speaking, we'll welcome those who speak on behalf of the people of Bangladesh. What we say matters, and what people say matters... We also thank all those who criticise injustice, tyranny, repression, and vote-stealing," he added.

He said the country's people do not like the autocratic rule of the current AL government. He said the government has unjustly arrested the BNP leaders and activists, including Begum Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Shamsuzzaman Dudu, and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.