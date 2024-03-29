They have made criticism a punishable offence: Maj Hafiz

Amid speculations about his alleged involvement in forming the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), also known as the King's Party, former minister and BNP Vice-Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed gave an interview with the Daily Star. He also talked about several issues including the state of democracy in the country, BNP's boycotting of the polls and its future in general. Here is an excerpt of his conversation with Golam Mortoza, editor, The Daily Star Bangla:

TDS: BNP is one of the major political parties of Bangladesh. However, your name comes up when a discussion ensues on the efforts of breaking up BNP. Why is it so?

Maj. Hafiz: If BNP was to split, it'd have before the election. Now, there's no reason for it. My name comes because I have slightly criticized certain aspects of the party like not holding regular party councils and the lack of democratic practices within the party. I have spoken overtly about these, and the media covered them. Those might have given a signal to people that I might leave the party. I have been a part of this party for 32 years; leaving it is out of the question.

People don't appreciate it when leaders leave the party just before the election, which has been the case with Shahjahan Omar, Taimur Alam and Shamsher Mubin. I was also under tremendous pressure. I am loyal to my party and my leader Khaleda Zia.

TDS: You have mentioned "pressure". Everyone mentions this "pressure", but no one clarifies it. What, actually is this "pressure"?

Hafiz: If someone clarifies it, they will either be jailed or will be forcibly disappeared. This is why no one clarifies it, and I won't, too.

TDS: So, you are afraid too?

Hafiz: yes, it is only natural to be afraid in a fearful environment. When I went to jail, the authorities denied me from division facilities despite a court's order.

TDS: How did jail life suit you?

Hafiz: I spent my time inside a hospital. The entire jail is filled with BNP's people. They all took good care of me. I had pain in my legs; whenever I had to go to the toilet, I had to lean on someone's shoulder. Even at 2 or 3 in the morning, there was someone there to help me out.

TDS: Will this fearful environment continue?

Hafiz: Yes, it will continue. A state minister was abducted and taken to India. This is a new dimension. Usually, when a person forcibly disappears, they are kept within the country or their dead body is found floating in the river. But in this case, someone ended up in India!

There is no strong opposition in the country. … Thousands of false cases are being lodged against BNP activists and they are being sentenced too. Politics in this environment is difficult.

TDS: Does this mean the fearful environment has become permanent?

Hafiz: As everyone is keeping mum, it will continue like this, and the situation might slowly deteriorate even. Can you write about everything you feel? The country is in shambles. It has been blanketed by fear.

TDS: You are a freedom fighter. After 53 years of independence, politicians like you aren't speaking out of fear. Is it the expected Bangladesh?

Hafiz: The ruling party has brought Bangladesh here. More or less, other parties can also be blamed. But under this ruling party, people stopped talking. They have passed the Digital Security Act. If I say Sheikh Hasina failed to run the state, I might end up in a lockup. They have made criticism a punishable offence.

TDS: You have talked about your relationship with BNM. On the other hand, BNM leader Barrister Sarwar claims that whatever you are saying is not the truth. Some people have mentioned that you are speaking a little, but hiding a lot more.

Hafiz: Nowadays a lot of people need publicity. Whatever they say, becomes viral in the newspaper, YouTube, etc. They are spreading these imaginary tales for popularity. Two months before the election, I openly mentioned in a press conference that I would not leave the party, nor would I join any new party. Two months is a long time. Why this issue is coming up again after six months? It is simply because they crave for popularity.

TDS: Is it true that you named BNM and helped to get it registered?

Hafiz: No, that's not true. I had nothing to do with these. Everyone knows well who does these things. Which arm of the government is involved, we all know that. Four or five retired army officers formed BNM. I know them, and some of them even visit me at my home for casual meetups. They keep asking me to join the party and I keep on politely declining. This is how it is going on.

TDS: Is the matter with Shakib Al Hasan similar?

Hafiz: Yes. They explained to Shakib that I would become the chairman of that party. They brought him to me to reassure him.

TDS: What was your conversation with Shakib about?

Hafiz: That day, I told him "You are a sportsman. Those who are involved with sports should not join politics. They can do so after retiring. It is common in many countries. Imran Khan also did it." He listened to my words. I told him to get into politics after retiring.

I haven't seen him again.

TDS: There's a social media campaign going on about boycotting Indian products. One BNP leader also spoke about it. What is your position on this?

Hafiz: In this aspect, I don't know any better than you. You already know that there was a discussion within the party. But this is not the right time to comment on it.

TDS: India is our influential neighbour, and yet there's this social media-based discussion on boycotting—what is your position on this?

Hafiz: In this aspect, my position is aligned with the party's. I have no comment or position as an individual. The party's statement is my statement.

TDS: There is an ongoing discussion about BNP not taking part in the last election—whether it was the right or wrong call. What is your say on that?

Hafiz: I have already mentioned in a press conference that BNP should have participated in the January 7 election. If BNP participated in the election under the UN or, practically, the USA's mediation, then BNP would have been in power now. They [the foreign powers] would have made it a fair election. Such an effort was necessary, but it wasn't taken. I have mentioned it publicly.

But this is another problem in our country. Even if the party makes a mistake, one cannot speak about it in public. All parties follow this stance.

TDS: So, BNP had an opportunity to participate?

Hafiz: Definitely. There were so many discussions with foreign delegates, couldn't they broach the topic even once?

TDS: So, you mean to say that there was scope for discussing this issue during the meetings with the foreign individuals?

Hafiz: Definitely, there was so much discussion. BNP wanted an election under a caretaker government and the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government. They kept on repeating it. But it was a tough demand. And why would the foreigners go to that extent [in realising the BNP's demand]? They don't.

They (BNP) should have tried [participating in the polls]. BNP has popular support; they would inevitably win the polls. They needed to put some effort there.

TDS: What is the basis of BNP leaders' claim that it has more public support?

Hafiz: Before the 2014 election, elections to five city corporations were held. The BNP won all five. Then

BNP started winning 90 percent of the upazila elections. Then they (Awami League) started rigging the elections. Now, there is no fair election.

The ruling party has realised that BNP will win the election [if held fairly]. Rallies, people's conversation, Facebook and media -- wherever you see, there are more pro-BNP people. That is why BNP seems to be very popular. It's understandable. If you go to the streets, you will understand.

TDS: Is it because Awami League's failure to meet the expectations of the people?

Hafiz: That's the main reason. BNP's popularity has increased due to their misrule.

TDS: Criticisms are there that BNP, as an opposition party, has not fulfilled its duty.

Hafiz: BNP is trying, but it is impossible to do more. 22 of our people gave away their lives during the movement. What more can they do? Some say 16 people were killed in the jail. Some claim they died of natural causes. These are all sacrifices. They were sent to jail due to false cases. I also spent six days in jail in a false case. They say, I have torched cars.

TDS: Did they interrogate you about burning cars?

Hafiz: No, they did not take me in remand. The verdict for this case came while I was in India for treatment.

Through my lawyer, I came to know that I set fire to a Janata Bank car. I was the chairman of that bank 34 years ago. I resisted a lot of looters. One day, the then president Ershad called me and informed me that former prime minister Mizan Chowdhury should get a loan. He told me, Mizan was involved with politics for a long time, but he couldn't do anything for himself. When he comes to you, please grant him a loan. I told him in the affirmative, but at the same time, I told the MD to not give him a loan. I advised him not to bring up such issues during the meeting at all.

TDS: So, even though the president asked for it, still, you didn't grant the loan. So, didn't the president consider this as a refusal to pay heed to his request?

Hafiz: He never asked about these. And that person also gave up pursuing the president.

TDS: What's the future of BNP?

Hafiz: BNP has a very bright future. This immense popularity will not go up in thin air. … One day, BNP will receive the people's verdict.

TDS: It seemed you remained silent for a while. Recently, we are seeing you in a much more active role.

Hafiz: They gave me responsibilities, and so I am working and speaking. They told me that I am the convener of the Independence Day celebration committee. So I am attending meetings. This will too stop in a couple of days [when the work of the committee will be over].

I am speaking now as I kept mum for a while.

(Translated from Bangla by Mohammed Ishtiaque Khan)