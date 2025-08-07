Stay united for the sake of the nation

Tarique urges pro-democracy forces

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged all pro-democracy forces to remain united for the greater interest of the nation.

"Political parties will always have different views on various issues. But those differences must be resolved through discussion. In national interest, especially for the sake of democracy, pro-democracy parties should never turn their backs on each other," he said at a rally.

Tarique made these remarks while virtually addressing a rally organised by the BNP in front of its central office in Nayapaltan, marking the first anniversary of the July 2024 Mass Uprising.

Thousands of leaders and activists from the capital and nearby districts attended the event, filling the road from Fakirapool to Kakrail intersection.

"We all need to stay united in the interest of the nation. Because I believe religion or ideology may differ from person to person, but the state belongs to all of us," he told the rally.

Tarique said BNP will implement the 31-point reform plan it has presented to the nation if people vote it to power.

"BNP seeks people's support and cooperation to implement these programmes for the welfare of the country and the people."

He also urged all democratic forces to be vigilant against destabilising plots.

"I call on all democratic people to stay alert so that fascism, extremism, and radicalism cannot cast a shadow over our path forward," Tarique said.

Wearing colourful caps on their heads and holding national and party flags in their hands, the party men started gathering at the venue around one and a half hours before the event started around 3:30pm.

Tarique said, "During the fascist era, the country was engulfed in darkness. I would call today's journey one from darkness to light. But it is not an easy one."

The BNP leader said the people now have a significant opportunity to restore democracy.

"If we seize this opportunity and secure political and economic power to the people, no one will be able to establish fascism in the future," he added.

The party's 'Victory Rally' started from Nayapaltan and ended at Shahbagh intersection after going through Paltan intersection, Jatiya Press Club, and Matsya Bhaban intersection.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir thanked the Bangladesh army for its support during the mass uprising.

He said BNP leaders and activists fought to establish democracy and did not bow down in the face of oppression and torture.

"The date of the election will be announced very soon. The July Declaration has been announced. The 31 points will be implemented through reforms. Let us all build this country into a happy, prosperous, and humane nation."

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party follows only one policy: Bangladesh first.

"There will be no foreign lords, only friends," he said.

The BNP leader said BNP does not want any division among democratic forces.

"Those who are trying to create division are not forces that stand for Bangladesh. Those who speak against the election are not forces that stand for Bangladesh. Those who are trying to break unity are not forces that stand for Bangladesh..."

Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas expressed his dissatisfaction that the names of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia were not in the July Declaration.

He called on everyone to start preparing for the polls.

Another Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain urged everyone to stay alert so that no one can make any conspiracy about the polls.