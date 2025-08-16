Show cause notice sent to former BNP MP

Cumilla division unit of the BNP issued a show cause notice to former MP and member of the district south unit, Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan, yesterday.

The notice, signed by Md Selim Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Cumilla division unit of the BNP, said, "Recently, a statement you made regarding the Cumilla Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and the deputy commissioner has gone viral on social media. Furthermore, on August 11 and 12, according to reports published in national media, several union-level conferences of BNP's Nangolkot upazila unit were held in different educational institutions while keeping those institutions closed. In this regard, you are hereby instructed to submit your written explanation to the issuer of this notice within the next three working days."