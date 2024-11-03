Shahadat takes oath as CCC mayor

Politics
Photo: Collected

Shahadat Hossain took oath as the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) today.

At 10:30am, AF Hasan Arif, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives and Ministry of Lands, administered the oath.

Shahadat's private secretary, Maruful Haque Chowdhury, said 27 guests, including party leaders and the mayor's relatives, attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Secretariat's conference room.

After swearing in, the new CCC mayor is scheduled to visit the grave of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

According to party sources, leaders and activists from Chattogram will accompany him during the visit.

