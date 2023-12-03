Seat-Sharing: 14-party alliance meeting tomorrow

A meeting of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance will be held tomorrow at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Gono Bhaban residence.

The meeting will be chaired by the head of the alliance and AL President Sheikh Hasina, said sources in AL and the 14-party.

Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, told The Daily Star that they have been informed of the meeting officially.

Ever since the Election Schedule was announced on November 15, there is growing unease in the alliance over which partner gets to vie for how many constituencies, sources said.

As per the alliance sources, it's not like that the agreement on seat-sharing will be finalised in tomorrow's meeting.

Four parties of the alliance yesterday [Saturday] provided lists of their desired constituencies as asked by the AL .

This list will be presented by the coordinator of the alliance in tomorrow's meeting. After that, Sheikh Hasina will analyse the list and give a decision later.

A committee may be formed under the leadership of Amir Hossain Amu, the coordinator of the alliance. They will communicate from time to time and inform the head of the alliance.

The 14-party alliance contested the last three general elections under the banner of the alliance and with the "boat" symbol.

In the last election, eight leaders of the partners were elected as members of parliament with the boat symbol. This time too, the top leaders of the alliance have expressed interest in voting for the boat symbol.

In the last meeting of the alliance, held on July 19, Hasina, said that a 14-party alliance will participate in the election under the banner of the alliance.

But the recent remarks of the AL General Secretary on the necessity of seat-sharing has created unease among the 14-party alliance partners.