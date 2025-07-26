Polls delay to invite more complications

Says Gayeshwar Roy

The longer the election is delayed, the more complications and questions the interim government will face, given its lack of coordination and inexperience in governance, warned BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday.

"Since the interim government is not an elected one, it can avoid taking responsibility for the country's various crises. But the more the election is delayed, the more pressure and questions the government will face, and different complications will arise," he said.

He made the remarks while visiting the family of Nusrat Jahan Anika, a third-grade student who was killed in the jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

Gayeshwar expressed sympathy to the grieving family on behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The BNP leader said although the country is going through various crises, the government's actions are barely visible to the public. "People don't even feel its presence."

He questioned whether government officials, apart from the advisers, are attending their offices regularly or properly carrying out their duties.

He alleged that corruption is continuing unchecked, just as it has over the past 17 years, and in some areas, it has even increased.

Gayeshwar said the current government is unable to function effectively due to a lack of coordination and governance experience. "Had they asserted their authority properly, many of these controversies might not have happened."

He said BNP does not intend to criticise the interim government harshly, as it is a non-partisan administration. "Only an elected government is accountable to the people -- not an unelected one."

Gayeshwar warned that without an elected government in place, the country is likely to face further uncertainty.