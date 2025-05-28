No place for extortionists in tomorrow’s Bangladesh: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (North) of the National Citizen Party, has vowed to eliminate extortion in Bangladesh, regardless of political affiliation or influence.

Speaking at a meeting in Bokultola, Biral upazila of Dinajpur today, he warned that extortion would not be tolerated, particularly in local markets and transport sectors.

"We are here to observe whether ordinary people are being exploited by any syndicate. No matter how powerful they seem, we will stand against them," he said.

Sarjis urged voters to prioritise leadership over party loyalty in upcoming elections.

"Elect those who genuinely serve your community—not those who appear only during election season," he said, criticising politicians who disappear after securing votes.

He alleged that influential figures in mainstream parties were involved in drug smuggling, warning that failure to curb it would expose future generations to irreversible harm.

Addressing regional development disparity, Sarjis claimed that for 16 years, the northern region has been systematically deprived of funds compared to the south.

"Our visit aims to identify real issues and bring them to policymakers," he stated.

Central and local NCP leaders attended the event.