No Eid cheer at homes of BNP leaders, activists: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the people are going to celebrate Eid tomorrow in a festive mood but there is no joy of Eid in the families of the party leaders and activists.

He was addressing a programme, organised by Kafrul Thana BNP in Dhaka, marking distribution of Eid gifts.

Rizvi said the ambienceat the houses of the BNP leaders and activists is sad as some of them lost a leg or eye due to "brutal torture" by law enforcement agencies.

"Whenever we visit the house of any BNP leader or activist, we see that the person has been missing for a long time or was subjected to an extrajudicial killing," he said.

In the last 15 years, BNP leaders and activists either landed in jails, hospitals or walked out of jail, Rizvi said, adding that the ruling Awami League is running a steamroller over the BNP.Like the BNP leaders and activists, the mass people are also suffering due to Awami League's misrule, he alleged.