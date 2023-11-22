JP indecision over polls: Pro-Raushan leaders voice worry to home minister

Jatiya Party leaders loyal to Raushan Ershad have expressed concern over GM Quader's indecision about taking part in the January 7 national election.

The leaders raised the concern in a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his residence in the capital's Monipuri Para on Monday night.

The 18-member delegation, led by Golam Moshi, political secretary of Leader of the Opposition Raushan, informed the minister that they want to participate in the election, meeting sources told The Daily Star.

They, however, expressed worries that their participation in the polls hangs in the balance as JP Chairman Quader is yet to make the final decision in this regard.

"If the leaders loyal to GM Quader decide to stay away from polls at the last moment, our hopes to run in the election will be dashed as the party chairman has the authority to sign nomination papers of the candidates," a JP leader, who was present at the meeting, told The Daily Star.

Wishing anonymity, he also said the party candidates will have to submit their nomination papers to the chairman's office in Banani. "We will be in a big trouble if GM Quader stays away from the polls."

The home minister to the JP leaders that he would raise the issue before the Awami League high-ups.

The meeting was held around 10:30pm.

This correspondent could not reach the minister yesterday for comments as he didn't answer phone calls and SMS.

Asked, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu refused to make any comment on this issue.

Although the sale of JP nomination forms began on Monday, Chunnu has been saying that the party is still undecided about participation in 12th parliamentary polls.

Speaking to reporters at the JP chairman's Banani office, Chunnu yesterday said it was not possible to hold a 100 percent fair election under the current system.

"We have been demanding a fair and credible election. But a congenial environment for such an election has not been created."

He said the JP chief will make the final decision regarding participation in the election.