Politics
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

JCD shifts rally venue, allowing NCP to hold event at Shaheed Minar

Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 PM
Chhatra Dal decides to hold the programme at Shahbagh on the same day
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:14 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 PM
Screengrab

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) today stepped aside from holding its August 3 rally at the Central Shaheed Minar, despite having secured prior permission, to make way for a parallel event organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP).

"However, in light of NCP's appeal, we have chosen to relocate our event to Shahbagh on the same day," JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib said at an emergency press conference today at the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We intended to hold our rally at Shaheed Minar to minimise public inconvenience, and we had obtained formal approval," he said.

Rakib expressed regret over the shift, acknowledging that Shahbagh, one of Dhaka's busiest intersections, might cause public disruption.

"This is our message of peace and co-existence in against instigation," Rakib said.

The JCD had earlier announced a month-long series of events marking the anniversary of the July uprising, with a student rally scheduled at Shaheed Minar on August 3.

Subsequently, the NCP declared its nationwide "March for July", culminating in a rally at the same venue and on the same date.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিব বিদেশ সফর শেষে ফিরবেন ৩ আগস্ট, অবসর ৪ আগস্ট

‘জ্যেষ্ঠ কর্মকর্তারা যখন এমন আচরণ করেন, তখন পুরো প্রশাসনের জন্যই বিষয়টি লজ্জার হয়ে দাঁড়ায়।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলশানে চাঁদাবাজি: রিয়াদের বাসা থেকে ২ কোটি ২৫ লাখ টাকার চেক জব্দ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে