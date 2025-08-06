Islami Andolan questions polls timing, cites unresolved issues

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has criticised the decision to set a date for the upcoming national election without first addressing unresolved issues in the electoral system, calling it a clear disregard for public demand.

At a press conference at the party's central office in Dhaka's Paltan today, IAB Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said the most important aspect of political reform -- how the election will be held -- remains undecided.

Despite Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's announcement that the next parliamentary election would be held in February, Rezaul Karim urged the Election Commission not to declare the polls schedule until there is a clear decision on the electoral system.

He reiterated the party's position that the upcoming election must be held based on the July Charter.

"There has been a decision to elect the upper house of parliament under the proportional representation system, but there is still no clarity about how the voting will be conducted or what authority and scope the upper house will have," the IAB chief said.

"These issues must be settled before the election," he added.

IAB called for prompt enactment of July Charter's legal basis through either an ordinance or a referendum

"We want to state clearly that the legal basis of the July Charter must be established through the promulgation of an ordinance or a referendum, and the national election must be arranged based on the July Charter," Rezaul Karim said.

He warned that failure to improve law and order could affect the credibility of the election.

"Without a level playing field, it will be difficult for us to participate in the polls," he said.