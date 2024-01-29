Politics
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:21 AM

Politics

India played its part as ‘honest neighbour’: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:21 AM
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

India has played its due role in the 12th parliamentary election as an "honest neighbour", Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, was speaking to reporters after the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met him at the former's Secretariat office.

"Many tried to destabilise the country centring the general elections. At that time, India stood beside us. We have to admit it," Quader said.

The minister said they talked about ongoing and potential projects to be implemented with Indian finance.

