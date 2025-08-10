Says Prof Anu Muhammad

Former Jahangirnagar University professor Anu Muhammad yesterday accused the interim government of distorting history in the July Declaration.

"History has been distorted in the July Declaration, which demonstrates the interim government's lack of transparency, self-contradiction, and disregard for public opinion."

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion titled "One Year of the Interim Government: Reviewing Responsibilities and Roles" organised by the civic platform Democratic Rights Committee at the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) auditorium in the capital's Bijoynagar.

Presiding over the discussion, Prof Anu, a member of the committee, said in order to ensure credible elections, the government must act impartially and implement necessary administrative and organisational reforms.

He acknowledged positive developments following the change in government, citing improvements in foreign reserves and remittance inflows, and promising initiatives in the banking sector.

"However, there has been no visible progress in recovering defaulted loans or repatriating laundered funds," he added.

Prof Anu also criticised the government for the "Non-Disclosure Agreement" signed recently with the United States, saying that such an agreement was signed to conceal details of a "subservient and anti-national deal".

He also slammed global and multilateral lenders like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), saying they have "exploited and oppressed" the people of Bangladesh through various debt-laden projects over the last 15 years.

However, instead of evaluating these projects, dependence on foreign lenders has been strengthened in the country in the past year, he said.

Regarding false cases filed during the past regime, Prof Anu said the government has prioritised withdrawing cases involving the powerful but has made no progress on those filed against workers.

"More than 20,000 cases remain pending against workers. Meanwhile, cases involving the powerful, like Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, have been withdrawn swiftly.

"Judicial independence has not been ensured over the past year. Most decisions are still influenced by directives from above."

Although a commission was formed to investigate enforced disappearances, Prof Anu noted that no commission has been formed to probe crossfire incidents.

He also pointed out the lack of satisfactory progress in cases of mob violence, attacks on minorities, and the vandalism of religious and archaeological sites.

Prof Anu also stressed the need to ensure accountability of intelligence agencies and reform surveillance practices.

He added that no steps have been taken to reform the surveillance system acquired from Israel during the Awami League government.

Among others, writer and researcher Kallol Mustafa, Dhaka University teacher Moshahida Sultana, filmmaker Akram Khan, and architect Farhana Sharmin Emu also spoke at the meeting.