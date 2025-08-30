Gono Odhikar Parishad demands ban on Jatiya Party

Calls for home adviser’s resignation

Gono Odhikar Parishad has made three demands to the government over the attack on its President Nurul Haque Nur, including a ban on the Jatiya Party.

The demands are -- formation of an investigation committee to probe yesterday's incident; resignation of the home adviser, taking responsibility; and banning the Jatiya Party within 48 hours.

General Secretary of the party Rashed Khan announced the demands in front of the party's central office in Bijoynagar in the capital this afternoon.

Rashed and Nur, among others, were injured in a attack yesterday in front of Jatiya Party's central office in Dhaka's Kakrail. Earlier, leaders and activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad clashed in front of the former's central office.

Rashed said, "We thank the government for protesting this injustice. But stand tall. Those in the army, those in the police who came in front of our office and broke into our office, must be identified and brought to justice."

He said, "I heard that the chief adviser has organised a meeting tomorrow [Sunday] with three major parties in Bangladesh: BNP, Jamaat, and NCP." He slammed the government for not including their party in the talks.

"We clearly announce that there will be no meeting with the three parties tomorrow. Tomorrow, there will be an all-party meeting. If you hold a meeting with the three parties and create a disparity with the other parties, Jamuna [CA's residence] will be surrounded," he warned.