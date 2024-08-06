Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 11:57 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Fakhrul urges calm and restraint

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 11:57 PM
File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called upon people to remain calm and exercise restraint to maintain peace and stability in the country following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

"On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, I urge the country's people to remain calm," BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB quoting Fakhrul.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fakhrul also urged the BNP leaders and activists to stay alert so that no one can cause any harm to people and their property.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification