Even party men won't be spared if found involved in conflict: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for maintaining peace while campaigning for the upcoming January 7 national election with a warning that even her party members won't be spared if found involved in any conflict.

"Don't interfere in another's rights. In case of any conflict, even if my party men get engaged, they won't be spared. I will take proper action against them. Keep it in mind," she said.

Hasina, president of ruling Awami League, sounded the strong warning while addressing the rallies in five districts -- Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagracchari -- through a virtual platform from Awami League political office in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

She said people will cast their votes in the 12th parliamentary election as it is their constitutional right.

"We want the people to exercise their voting rights freely. They can pick and vote for whoever they want. The person who gets their votes will become the winner," she said.

The AL president said it will have to strengthen democracy further. Otherwise, the development Bangladesh so far has witnessed will be ruined.

Pointing at AL's rival candidates, she said, "Yes, we opened the election (for its rival candidates). There are candidates with 'boat' symbol, independent contenders and contestants from other parties in the race. Everyone should go to the people. The candidates who get votes would be elected."

The premier sought votes for her party in the election saying that the people had gained the independence of the country in 1971 by voting for this symbol. Now the people have got economic emancipation and Bangladesh gained the status of a developing nation by voting for boat.

"If we want to continue the development trend, it is the Awami League who will have to ensure the welfare of the people by forming the government," she said.

The PM asked all the candidates and their supporters to run in the election peacefully so that none can raise any allegation regarding the polls and voters turn up in big numbers at the polling stations.

"There must be participation of the people and voters in the election. It doesn't matter which party joins or does not join the election. BNP doesn't join the election for one reason and there is no scope of vote-rigging here," she said.

Since BNP failed to do so (rig votes) in 2008, they now always want to thwart and boycott the election. It is their wish and it is the matter of their respective party, she said.

The AL president extended her thanks to all who joined the national election.

She said the people ousted BNP leader Khaleda Zia from the power on charge of vote-rigging in 1996 and then she again tried to steal votes in 2006 by enrolling some 1.23 crore fake voters in the voter list.

"It is unfortunate that we've to get lessons on democracy and fair votes from those who were driven out on two occasions on charge of vote-rigging," she said.

Hasina questioned how BNP could join the election (now) as the BNP-led 20-party alliance secured only 30 seats (out of 300), while Awami League alone got 233 seats in the 2008 general election which was not questioned by anyone.