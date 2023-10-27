Dr Kamal elected Gono Forum's emeritus president

Gono Forum council today elected Dr Kamal Hossain, the architect of the Constitution of Bangladesh, as emeritus president for a lifetime.

The post was created to honour Dr Kamal.

The council unanimously also elected Mafizul Islam Khan as the president, said Mizanur Rahman, who was elected as the general secretary of the party.

Dr Kamal has been the president of the party since it was launched in 1993, said party leaders.

The special council was held at the National Press Club.

At the session, a leader of the party read out Dr Kamal's written statement.

Dr Kamal said that he along with party members worked to end national crises since the inception of Gono Forum.

"But considering my age and physical condition, it is no longer possible to actively perform the duties assigned to the president. In such circumstances, I hereby announce my resignation from all political activities and from the post of president of Gono Forum."

"But I will try to contribute as much as I can for the country and nation from my personal capacity," Kamal added.