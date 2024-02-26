CPB expels Manzurul Ahsan Khan from post of party adviser

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has removed Manzurul Ahsan Khan from his position as party adviser and suspended his membership for six months for breaking the party code of conduct.

The decision came in response to remarks made by Manzur in an article published in a Bangla daily and an interview published in another daily, where he praised the Awami League government.

In a press release signed by CPB central committee member Luna Noor, it was said that if any new allegations arise regarding Manzurul's conduct during the suspension period, further punitive measures will be taken.

According to the press release, the decision was made at a meeting of the party's central committee at the CPB central office today.

The meeting was chaired by CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and attended by General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Assistant General Secretary Mihir Ghosh, and most of the central committee members.

Manzur, former president and general secretary of the party, had faced a similar action from the party two years ago over the same reason.