Consensus commission backs constitutional provision for key appointments; BNP to submit dissent

The National Consensus Commission today decided to include provisions in the constitution regarding the appointment of key institutions such as the Public Service Commission (PSC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and the Ombudsman.

However, five political parties and alliances, including the BNP, announced they would submit formal notes of dissent on the matter.

At the start of the 23rd day of the second phase of dialogues with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the commission presented the proposal for finalisation.

During discussions, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed expressed support for enacting strong laws to govern such appointments, but opposed embedding appointment mechanisms into the constitution itself.

Later, the commission's Vice President, Professor Ali Riaz, confirmed that the BNP, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the 12-Party Alliance, NDM, and Amjanatar Dal would formally record their dissent.

The commission proposed that the Anti-Corruption Commission be established as a constitutional body. Political parties reached broad consensus on incorporating a constitutional provision for appointing the Election Commission.

Initially, the Constitution Reform Commission had recommended creating a National Constitutional Council (NCC) to oversee appointments to constitutional bodies.

Following objections from several parties, this proposal was revised in favour of a selection committee to handle appointments to both constitutional and statutory bodies. Despite the revision, BNP and its allies maintained their opposition.

In its final recommendation, the commission proposed establishing a dedicated selection committee responsible for appointing members to the Election Commission, PSC, ACC, CAG, and Ombudsman.