CMP beefs up security for tomorrow's NCP rally

Police have tightened security around the rally venue and the hotel accommodations in Chattogram city ahead of the National Citizen Party's rally and road march tomorrow.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Biplob Udyan tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon.

Centring the rally, police and law enforcement agencies are on high alert.

Police officials have stated that the additional security measures were taken following clashes between law enforcement and Awami League activists during an NCP rally in Gopalganj, and the vandalism of the NCP stage by BNP and Chhatra Dal activists in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar, this afternoon.

Sources said NCP leaders were staying tonight (Saturday) at Motel Saikat on Station Road in the city.

Multiple police sources confirmed that a team from Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) conducted a sweep of the entire hotel with a dog squad in the afternoon.

The floors where the NCP leaders are staying have been restricted to only security personnel. The sweep was carried out from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Tomorrow morning, NCP leaders will leave the hotel for Rangamati. From there, they will travel through Kaptai, holding roadside meetings, before heading to the main rally at Biplob Udyan.

Confirming the high-level security measures, CMP spokesperson Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahmuda Begum told The Daily Star, "We have arranged the highest level of security to fend off any untoward incident."

"The hotel where they are staying has been thoroughly swept. Additional police forces will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents," she said.

Today, BNP and Chhatra Dal activists vandalised the NCP's roadside rally stage at Janata Shopping Center square in Chakaria municipality of Cox's Bazar. The stage had been set up on a truck. The incident occurred around 3:45pm. Later, army and police personnel dispersed the attackers.