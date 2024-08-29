BNP hopes for stability, elections soon

Mirza Fakhrul says after meeting chief adviser

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said his party is optimistic that the interim government led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus would go for holding an election by restoring stability soon in the country.

"We're hopeful that this interim government led by Professor Yunus can take the country to a stable situation shortly with their sincerity, patriotism and competence. At the same time, they can go for an election," he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was talking to reporters after coming out from a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Talking about the meeting that lasted for over an hour, the BNP leader said the chief adviser invited them for a discussion. "It has been a very fruitful discussion," he said.

He said they believe that this government would bring necessary reforms (to different systems and institutions of the state).

Replying to a question if the date for election came up for discussion in the meeting, Fakhrul said, "We've not discussed any date (for holding election). We won't say the date. It is they who will say it."

He said there will be talks with political parties in phases.

The BNP secretary general was accompanied by BNP standing committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed in the meeting that started at 4:00pm.

Planning and Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul were present at the meeting.

On August 12 last, a BNP delegation-led by Mirza Fakhrul first met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus after the formation of the interim government.