Interim govt won't have indefinite time for polls, reforms: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the BNP is willing to give the current interim government a reasonable time, but not an indefinite one, to reform institutions and hold an acceptable election.

"When the interim government, led by Mohammad Yunus, is leading the country towards stability and when the country is turning around, Sheikh Hasina sitting in India is making a deep conspiracy against the country. It won't succeed," Fakhrul said during a discussion organized by the Sylhet district and city units of BNP this afternoon.

"We must clear the remnants of the past and build a truly democratic Bangladesh," he added. "While we are prepared to give the interim government enough time to implement necessary reforms, that time will not be indefinite. The caretaker government led by Justice Latifur Rahman held a fair election after clearing up the mess in just three months."

Fakhrul also addressed the recent floods that have severely impacted parts of the country, blaming India's dam management for the disaster.

"This devastating flood, the worst in 15 years, was caused by India opening its dams without prior warning," he said.

The BNP leader criticized the lack of progress on a bilateral agreement for sharing transboundary river water, accusing India of using "water aggression" as a weapon.

"Protests against this issue were once led by M Ilias Ali, who was later forcibly disappeared," he added.

Fakhrul also drew parallels between the current government and the one-party rule system attempted between 1972 and 1975, claiming that Sheikh Hasina has been preparing for such a regime but has been thwarted by student resistance.

"In the previous regime, people could not speak out for fear of the digital security act. Journalists were suppressed by this law. Now people have regained freedom of speech. We will repeal this act if we form a government after the election," he said.

Reflecting on the past government's use of the Digital Security Act, Fakhrul alleged that it was used to suppress free speech, particularly among journalists.

"Now, people have regained their freedom of speech," he said.