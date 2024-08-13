BNP associates bodies demand resignation of home affairs adviser

The BNP's associate bodies -- Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal -- on Monday demonstrated in the capital and elsewhere, demanding the resignation of the interim government's Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal brought out a procession in Nayapaltan near BNP's central office and shouted slogans demanding his resignation.

The demonstration was staged following the adviser's remarks asking the Awami League to reorganise itself. He said this while visiting the injured police and Ansar members at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city.

The procession ended in front of the central office after parading Kakrail Intersection and Polwel Market.

Later, the leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal also brought out processions.