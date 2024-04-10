BJP invites AL to witness Lok Sabha polls

Bangladesh's ruling Awami League is among the political parties of at least 25 countries, which have been invited by Bharatiya Janata Party to get a first-hand experience of India's coming Lok Sabha polls.

However, no invite has been sent so far to BNP to witness the Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express reported today.

The leaders of the invited parties from abroad will be in India at the invitation of BJP which seeks a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the seven-phase elections beginning April 19.

BJP has asked the political parties to send their representatives. Thirteen parties have so far accepted the invitation, the Indian Express report said.

Ruling Democrats and the opposition Republicans of the US have, however, not been invited but the Conservative and Labour parties of the United Kingdom and the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats of Germany have been invited.

Among India's south Asian neighbours, BJP has also invited all leading political parties of Nepal.

The foreign invitees, who will be in India in May, are likely to visit some polling centres and also attend the rallies of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP President JP Nadda.