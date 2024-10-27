BCL is banned, has no right to do politics

Says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam yesterday said Chhatra League is now a banned organisation and, therefore, has no right to engage in political activities.

"Chhatra League does not have the right to hold rallies, and if they attempt to do so, strict legal action will be taken against them, similar to other banned organisations," he said.

The IGP made these remarks during the 6th anniversary rally of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, held at the auditorium of Rangpur District Police Lines School and College yesterday afternoon, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

He also addressed recent allegations against police personnel, confirming that some officers are under investigation. He assured that anyone found guilty would face legal consequences.

He said the police force could not perform its duties due to the actions of a few misguided leaders. He said the current government aims to reform the police to better serve the countrymen.

"Cops who wish to engage in politics should resign, and politicians who seek to manipulate the police must refrain from doing so," he said.

The IGP also mentioned the huge misuse of illegal weapons over the past 16 years by certain groups, which have been used against students.

He expressed the commitment to return these weapons to the government.