Anisul Islam-led Jatiya Party faction calls nat’l council on Aug 9

A day after the Jatiya Party (JP) suffered yet another internal split, the faction led by Anisul Islam Mahmud has announced that it will hold the party's 10th national council this Saturday (August 9) in Dhaka's Gulshan.

The sudden move has deepened tensions among both the factions loyal to JP Chairman GM Quader and Anisul Islam. Both groups have scheduled emergency press briefings tomorrow to clarify their positions.

According to a press release issued by MA Razzak Khan, office secretary of the Anisul-led faction, the national council will be presided over by Anisul Islam Mahmud.

Former minister and JP chairman Anwar Hossain Manju is expected to attend the council as chief guest. Mujibul Haque Chunnu, aligned with the Anisul-led faction, said that more than 5,000 councillors and delegates from across the country are expected to join the event.

Ahead of the council, Anisul's faction will hold a press briefing at 11:00am tomorrow at the Gulshan residence of party Co-Chairman Ruhul Amin Hawlader. Meanwhile, the GM Quader-led group will host a separate briefing at the party's central office in Kakrail at 10:30pm.

The fresh split follows a Dhaka court ruling on July 30 that issued a temporary injunction restraining GM Quader and Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam from carrying out any organisational duties.

Judge Md Nurul Islam of the Joint District and Sessions Judge's Court-1 passed the order in response to a civil suit filed by recently ousted JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and nine other senior leaders. The plaintiffs argued that GM Quader had illegally removed Chunnu and other senior leaders from their posts in violation of party rules.

The court also reinstated Anisul Islam Mahmud, Hawlader, Chunnu, and several presidium members, according to a party release.

At a presidium meeting held Wednesday, the Anisul-led faction declared him the acting chairman of the party. The faction justified the move by citing the recent court order.

Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader and Secretary General Chunnu, along with other senior leaders, were present at the meeting chaired by Anisul.

The internal rift intensified in recent weeks after GM Quader, sensing a revolt, removed Anisul, Hawlader, and Chunnu from all party positions on July 7. He also replaced Chunnu with Shamim Haider Patwary as secretary general.