AL's special extended meeting today

A special extended meeting of the Awami League is scheduled to be held today at the Gono Bhaban, the prime minister's official residence.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at 10:30am, said a press release.

The party's national committee, central working committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, city, upazila, thana, municipality, lawmakers of the Awami League and independent, zilla and upazila parishad mayors, who have been elected with the AL ticket, and presidents and general secretaries of central committee of AL associate bodies will join the event.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all to be present at due time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken special measures for traffic management.

As per the directive, invited guests will enter gate number one of Gono Bhaban through Bijoy Sharani and Lake Road of Jatiya Sangsad. Private vehicles of invited guests will have to be parked at the designated places of the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre adjoining ground.

AL general secretary urged all to abide by the DMP directives.