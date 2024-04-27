Al wants one-party rule: GM Quader

Awami League is trying to introduce one-party rule in the country, said Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader today.

If the present situation continues, no political parties will survive and this may lead to extremism, he added.

Quader, also the opposition leader, questioned the credibility of the January 7 national election.

He was speaking at the party's extended meeting at the capital's Institution of Engineers.

"The government is not giving space to any political parties. Only Awami League remains in the field," GM Quader said.

"We cannot consider the government party as a political party. Awami League has now lost its political character."

He said the January election was staged in three ways.

First, on the instructions of the government, free and fair elections were held in a few selected constituencies.

Secondly, many candidates ensured their victory by managing local administration with money. Thirdly, the government interfered to ensure victory of many candidates as per their will, for which many JP candidates could not win.