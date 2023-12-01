AL to decide on seat-sharing Dec 17: Quader

Awami League will decide on the seat-sharing issue within the alliance on the final day of withdrawal of candidacy, said Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"Those who want to participate in the election will have to submit their nomination papers first. If there is a seat-sharing issue within the alliance, there is still time for that," he said while briefing reporters at AL Dhanmondi office.

Quader said there is nothing to be confused about over the alliance. "Why should we nominate a candidate who will fail to win?" he asked.

Quader said there might be surprises in the run-up to the election, but inviting BNP to join polls is not one of them. "We will have to wait till the election [for surprises]. Who thought Jatiya Party would contest in 293 constituencies, Trinamool BNP would be contesting in 300 seats?"