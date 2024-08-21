AB party gets EC registration

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) was today registered as a political party with the Election Commission.

The commission today issued a gazette notification as per the Representation of the People Order-1972 following an order of the High Court.

The electoral symbol of AB Party is the Eagle, said the EC gazette notification.

Earlier on August 19, the HC ordered the Election Commission to register AB Party as a political party.

A High Court division bench ruled the decision of the EC refusing the application of AB Party last year as unlawful, arbitrary, whimsical, unreasonable and contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution and principle of fairness.

Justice Naima Hayder and Justice Kazi Zinat Haque made the rule absolute and ordered the EC to register the AB Party as a political party forthwith under the Representation of People's Order-1972 and Rules of Registration of Political Parties-2008.

On May 26, 2022, the EC invited, by a public notification, prospective political parties to submit applications to get registered as political parties.

AB Party submitted over 20 thousand pages of documentation to the EC on October 17, 2022.

The EC announced a shortlist of 12 political parties out of 93 applicants.

The EC rejected the application on July 24, 2023 on various ambiguous terms.